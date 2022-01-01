Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, bowls, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.
SANDWICHES
6890 US-90 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6890 US-90
Daphne AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Yinzer's Brew & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Baumhower's Victory Grille
Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!
The Back Deck - Daphne AL
Come For The Food... Stay For The View!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports