Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Daphne

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, bowls, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.

SANDWICHES

6890 US-90 • $

Avg 4.7 (595 reviews)

Popular Items

Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Redneck Gyro$7.99
Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki
Chicken Philly$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo
Mixed Grill$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Gyro$7.99
Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onPita Bread
Chicken Shawarma$7.49
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Redneck Shawarma$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Dixie Chicken$10.79
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Chicken Funghi$10.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6890 US-90

Daphne AL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

