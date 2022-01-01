Go
Toast
  • /
  • Mobile
  • /
  • Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Downtown

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. offers the finest Rotisserie Chicken and Beef/Lamb with exciting dishes and friendly service. Here, every dish is handcrafted to order using the freshest, finest ingredients. Our specialties are stone toasted flatbread sandwiches, homemade soups, and orzo pastas.

274 Dauphin St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
Chicken Funghi$10.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise. Includes one Side Item
Spartan$10.89
Beef-Lamb Meat, Roasted Peppers and Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese, Horseradish Sauce. Includes one Side Item
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Mixed Grill$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce. Includes one Side Item.
Redneck Gyro$7.49
Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki. Includes one Side Item
Gyro$7.29
Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onPita Bread. Includes one side item
Chicken Shawarma$6.99
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce.
Includes one Side Item
Chicken Philly$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo. Includes one Side Item
Redneck Shawarma$7.39
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch. Includes one Side Item
See full menu

Location

274 Dauphin St

Mobile AL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Haberdasher

No reviews yet

Mobile's premier spot for craft cocktails, craft beer, fine spirits and excellent food.
Strictly 21+!

Heroes Sport Bar and Grille- Downtown

No reviews yet

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

Las Floriditas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alabama Music Box

No reviews yet

Watch shows with us! Buy tickets from us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston