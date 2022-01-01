Go
Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo image
Mediterranean
Sandwiches

Mediterranean Sandwich Co. Wemo

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

334 Reviews

$

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S

Mobile, AL 36695

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Redneck Shawarma$7.89
Chicken with Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Spicy Ranch
Chicken Philly$10.89
Roasted Chicken, Roasted Mushrooms, Peppers and Onions, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella Cheese and Chipotle Mayo
Chicken Funghi$10.89
Rotisserie Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Mushrooms, Blue Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and Pesto Mayonnaise
Redneck Gyro$7.99
Beef-Lamb Meat, Conecuh Sausage, Smoked Gouda and Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Cajun Tzatziki
Hummus$5.99
Served with Pita Chips, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sumac and Parsley. Add Feta Cheese and Extra Pita for 1.5 • Add Za’ater for .50
Mixed Grill$10.99
Roasted Chicken, Beef-Lamb, Sweet Onion Marmalade, Mozzarella Cheese and Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Dixie Chicken$10.89
Chicken, Conecuh Sausage, Barbeque Harissa Sauce, Jalapeno Confit, Red Onion, Cheddar and Gouda Cheese, Béarnaise Aioli Sauce
Gyro$7.79
Beef-Lamb Meat, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions onPita Bread
Chicken Shawarma$7.49
Roasted Chicken Meat Served on Warm Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Tzatziki Sauce
Greek Salad$7.69
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese,
Parsley, Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomato Vinaigrette
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

2502-2 Schillinger Rd S, Mobile AL 36695

