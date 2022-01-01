Go
Toast

Mediterraneum

Antonio Puertas y David Ruiz abren el primer MEDITERRANEUM en Miami, un nuevo concepto gastronómico donde quieren sorprender a los clientes de U.S.A con una comida Mediterránea fusionada con ingredientes y elaboraciones del resto del mundo.

SEAFOOD

2960 coral way • $$

Avg 4.5 (16 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2960 coral way

miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Mighty

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Patio 305

No reviews yet

El Patio 305 is an original restaurant with a unique culinary experience concept, founded by Witmar Jara and his family, right in the middle of Miami Coral Way, where innovation prevails with our Colombian and Latin gastronomy plates, remarkable variety, quality and flavor. Living the experience at El Patio 305 is taking those Latin American flavors to your palate that are nowadays part of the current history of Miami.

Sergio's Restaurant #2

No reviews yet

Sergio's is known for the unique combination of our family's authentic Cuban recipes with typical Latin and American dishes. It's the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve, but also the culture of "mi gente" that makes up the Sergio's familia-Cuban roots mixed with new American culture

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston