Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen

Community Hearth

711 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kale Salad$14.00
Charred kale with cherry tomatoes, rainbow carrots, and pecorino cheese
Fire Roasted Chicken Wings$12.00
White Balsamic glazed
Pepperoni$16.00
Pepperoni with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
Fennel Pie$20.00
Fennel and spicy sausage with ricotta, mozzarella, chili oil and fennel fronds.
Plain$13.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
Herb Pesto Pie$20.00
Herb pesto and red sauce with roasted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, and oregano.
Local Shroom$20.00
A blend of local, organic oyster, lion's mane, and shitake mushrooms on mozzarella and ricotta topped with rosemary and thyme.
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie$14.00
Sliced fire roasted tomatoes, tomato sauce, and mozzarella topped with basil.
Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula with seasonal fruit, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds and parmigiano
White Pie Plain$14.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, and topped with basil.
Location

711 4th Street

Asbury park NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
