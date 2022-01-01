Go
Toast

Medusa Italian Cuisine & Pizza

Medusa Italian Cuisine & Pizza is family owned and operated. Using the finest quality ingredients, Medusa offers an authentic taste of Italy - the place we call home. We thank you for your support of our family's small business"

306 Gatzmer Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Lunch Marinara$11.95
Cheesesteak
See full menu

Location

306 Gatzmer Ave

Jamesburg NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NaaMo Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Panini Bistro

No reviews yet

Take Out or Delivery

Chef Jason at 1275

No reviews yet

Redefining American Cuisine

Rasoi III Restaurant & Banquet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston