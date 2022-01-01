Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$15.00
Crispy calamari with hot banana peppers and a side of sweet basil tomato sauce
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
Item pic

 

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.99
Lightly battered deep fried calamari served with rémoulade and marinara sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Fried Calamari$13.99
Lightly battered deep fried calamari served with rémoulade and marinara sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Calamari 45$14.99
Deep fried crispy calamari with sliced hot cherry peppers, black olives and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and garlic, served with garlic crostini. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
More about Restaurant 45

Map

Map

