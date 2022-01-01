Calamari in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve calamari
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Calamari
|$15.00
Crispy calamari with hot banana peppers and a side of sweet basil tomato sauce
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Fried Calamari
|$14.99
Lightly battered deep fried calamari served with rémoulade and marinara sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
|Calamari 45
|$14.99
Deep fried crispy calamari with sliced hot cherry peppers, black olives and tomatoes tossed in olive oil and garlic, served with garlic crostini. This cannot be made Gluten Free.