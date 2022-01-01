Chicken salad in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve chicken salad
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled southwest spiced chicken tenders over romaine lettuce in a crispy tortilla bowl with roasted corn , pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado with a jalapeño lime vinaigrette
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Lg. BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.99
OUR GARDEN SALAD WITH PICKLED ONIONS, BLACK BEAN CORN SALSA AND SHREDDED PEPPER JACK CHEESE WITH RANCH DRESSING TOPPED WITH BONELESS BBQ TENDERS
|Sm. Buff Chicken Salad
|$9.49
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots with bleu cheese dressing and pita bread croutons topped with boneless buffalo tenders
|Sm. BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.49
OUR GARDEN SALAD WITH PICKLED ONIONS, BLACK BEAN CORN SALSA AND SHREDDED PEPPER JACK CHEESE WITH RANCH DRESSING TOPPED WITH BONELESS BBQ TENDERS