Chicken salad in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve chicken salad

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled southwest spiced chicken tenders over romaine lettuce in a crispy tortilla bowl with roasted corn , pico de gallo, black beans, cheddar jack cheese, and avocado with a jalapeño lime vinaigrette
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. BBQ Chicken Salad$16.99
OUR GARDEN SALAD WITH PICKLED ONIONS, BLACK BEAN CORN SALSA AND SHREDDED PEPPER JACK CHEESE WITH RANCH DRESSING TOPPED WITH BONELESS BBQ TENDERS
Sm. Buff Chicken Salad$9.49
Crisp romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots with bleu cheese dressing and pita bread croutons topped with boneless buffalo tenders
Sm. BBQ Chicken Salad$9.49
OUR GARDEN SALAD WITH PICKLED ONIONS, BLACK BEAN CORN SALSA AND SHREDDED PEPPER JACK CHEESE WITH RANCH DRESSING TOPPED WITH BONELESS BBQ TENDERS
More about Restaurant 45

