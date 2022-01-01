Chicken tenders in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Kids' Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
|Chicken Tenders (Grilled)
|$15.00
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan
|Chicken Fingers (Crispy)
|$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan