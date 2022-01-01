Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

Kids' Chicken Fingers$6.00
Chicken Tenders (Grilled)$15.00
Grilled chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan
Chicken Fingers (Crispy)$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears or Garlic Parmesan
Kids Chicken Fingers image

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Adult Chicken Fingers$14.99
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.99
This cannot be made Gluten Free.
