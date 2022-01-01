Chicken wraps in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$13.99
Sautéed chicken strips and an Asian vegetable slaw served with crisp romaine lettuce leaves, cusabi and peanut dipping sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap*
|$13.99