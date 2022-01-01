Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Medway

Go
Medway restaurants
Toast

Medway restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.99
Sautéed chicken strips and an Asian vegetable slaw served with crisp romaine lettuce leaves, cusabi and peanut dipping sauces. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap*$13.99
More about Restaurant 45

Browse other tasty dishes in Medway

Mac And Cheese

Scallops

Garden Salad

Fish And Chips

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Risotto

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Medway to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston