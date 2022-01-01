Clam chowder in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve clam chowder
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Classic New England Clam Chowder (Bowl)
|$8.00
Little neck clams, Yukon gold potatoes, onions and herbs simmered in a savory creamy broth served with crackers
|Classic New England Clam Chowder (Cup)
|$6.00
Little neck clams, Yukon gold potatoes, onions and herbs simmered in a savory creamy broth served with crackers