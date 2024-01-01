Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Medway
/
Medway
/
Coleslaw
Medway restaurants that serve coleslaw
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
No reviews yet
Coleslaw
$3.00
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
Avg 4.7
(1748 reviews)
Coleslaw (Side)
$3.00
More about Restaurant 45
Browse other tasty dishes in Medway
Risotto
Mac And Cheese
Fish And Chips
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Salmon
Bread Pudding
Scallops
More near Medway to explore
Foxboro
Avg 4.7
(17 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Plainville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(80 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(707 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(195 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(493 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(497 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(389 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston