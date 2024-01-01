Crispy chicken in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Crispy Chicken Wings (Large)
|$18.00
12 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce or honey mustard with crisp iceberg, cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes, and red onion in a whole wheat wrap
|Crispy Chicken Wings (Small)
|$12.00
6 crispy chicken wings served with your choice of house made sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Thai Chili, Demon’s Tears, or Garlic Parmesan