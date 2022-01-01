Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Medway

Go
Medway restaurants
Toast

Medway restaurants that serve garden salad

Consumer pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad (Small)$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, onions, and cucumbers topped with croutons and your choice of dressing
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
FAMILY Size Garden Salad$21.49
Generously serves approx. 4-5 people. Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots.
Sm. Garden Salad$5.99
Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, Bermuda onions and carrots
Lg. Garden Salad$9.99
Romaine, iceberg and mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onions and carrots
More about Restaurant 45

Browse other tasty dishes in Medway

Risotto

Grilled Chicken

Clam Chowder

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Chicken Wraps

Scallops

Pies

Map

More near Medway to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston