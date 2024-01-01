Lobster rolls in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
1/2 pound of wild caught lobster served warm with butter or chilled with a touch of mayo on a brioche roll, served with shoestring fries.
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Lobster Roll
|$29.99
lobster salad | buttered brioche roll | French fries | onion strings | coleslaw | rémoulade sauce
|Lobster Roll Salad + Clam Plate
|$36.99
lobster salad | buttered brioche roll | deep-fried whole belly clams | French fries | onion strings | coleslaw | rémoulade sauce