Lobster rolls in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.00
1/2 pound of wild caught lobster served warm with butter or chilled with a touch of mayo on a brioche roll, served with shoestring fries.
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant & Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$29.99
lobster salad | buttered brioche roll | French fries | onion strings | coleslaw | rémoulade sauce
Lobster Roll Salad + Clam Plate$36.99
lobster salad | buttered brioche roll | deep-fried whole belly clams | French fries | onion strings | coleslaw | rémoulade sauce
More about Restaurant 45

