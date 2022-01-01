Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve risotto

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops & Lobster Risotto$28.00
Pan seared sea scallops over a lobster risotto with a citrus butter sauce and grilled asparagus
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallop Risotto$25.99
Slow cooked arborio rice folded with parmigiano-reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus, wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops and a touch of cream
House Risotto (Side)$6.99
House Risotto Dinner$17.99
Slow cooked Arborio rice folded with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus and wild mushrooms. (cannot be made without onions). This is gluten free.
More about Restaurant 45

