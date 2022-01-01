Risotto in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve risotto
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Scallops & Lobster Risotto
|$28.00
Pan seared sea scallops over a lobster risotto with a citrus butter sauce and grilled asparagus
More about Restaurant 45
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
|$25.99
Slow cooked arborio rice folded with parmigiano-reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus, wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops and a touch of cream
|House Risotto (Side)
|$6.99
|House Risotto Dinner
|$17.99
Slow cooked Arborio rice folded with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus and wild mushrooms. (cannot be made without onions). This is gluten free.