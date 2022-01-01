Salmon in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve salmon
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Toasted Sesame Ginger Glazed Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet with a toasted sesame ginger sauce over basmati rice and grilled asparagus
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Salmon Alex
|$23.99
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet brushed with an orange ginger glaze, topped with roasted matchstick vegetables and toasted sesame seeds. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
|Plain Salmon Dinner*
|$22.99
|Salmon Nicola
|$23.99
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet over mixed field greens topped with a roasted shallot vinaigrette, feta cheese and crispy carrot curls. Carrot curls contain Gluten.