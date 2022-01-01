Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Medway

Go
Medway restaurants
Toast

Medway restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Toasted Sesame Ginger Glazed Salmon$20.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon filet with a toasted sesame ginger sauce over basmati rice and grilled asparagus
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Alex$23.99
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet brushed with an orange ginger glaze, topped with roasted matchstick vegetables and toasted sesame seeds. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
Plain Salmon Dinner*$22.99
Salmon Nicola$23.99
Grilled Atlantic salmon fillet over mixed field greens topped with a roasted shallot vinaigrette, feta cheese and crispy carrot curls. Carrot curls contain Gluten.
More about Restaurant 45

Browse other tasty dishes in Medway

Fish Tacos

Clam Chowder

Bread Pudding

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Sandwiches

Scallops

Grilled Chicken

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Medway to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston