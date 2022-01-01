Scallops in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve scallops
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Scallops & Lobster Risotto
|$28.00
Pan seared sea scallops over a lobster risotto with a citrus butter sauce and grilled asparagus
More about Restaurant 45
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Stuffed Sea Scallops
|$25.99
Large sea scallops topped with our homemade seafood stuffing baked to perfection.
|Seared Scallop Dinner*
|$24.99
|Shrimp & Scallop Risotto
|$25.99
Slow cooked arborio rice folded with parmigiano-reggiano cheese, onions, asparagus, wild mushrooms, shrimp, scallops and a touch of cream