Meemo's Bakery & Cafe

Meemo's Bakery and Cafe is a totally scratch kitchen, we make everything from scratch all the way from our bread to our flavored butter! Come let us make something incredible Just for You!

COOKIES • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

2611 Wagon Wheel • $

Avg 4.7 (3652 reviews)

Cupcakes
We stock many varieties of our delicious cupcakes. All made from scratch, never from a mix. Our buttercream frostings are made with real butter, no shortening, EVER!
Needs Plastic ware
.Mini Pancakes.$6.99
Biscuits and Gravy$9.99
Traditional Egg Breakfast$11.99
.Meemo's French Toast.$9.99
Cookies
Cookies are made from scratch, just like Grandma used to make!
.Chicken & Waffle.$13.99
.Buttermilk Waffle.$9.99
Side Bacon$3.29
2611 Wagon Wheel

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
