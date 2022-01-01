Go
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

Come in and enjoy!

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI

Popular Items

THANKSGIVING$12.75
HOT TURKEY WITH STUFFING WITH MAYONNAISE, AND CRANBERRY
EGGS ANY STYLE$8.95
3 eggs home fries and toast
PASTA ALFREDO WITH CHICKEN$18.95
Homemade creamy Alfredo sauce served on penne pasta with marinated
grilled chicken.
CHOCOLATE CHUNK$5.95
GARDEN SALAD$10.95
All garden salads are made with
romaine hearts, organic mesclun mix, tomato , cucumber, pepper rings,
alfalfa sprouts, and onion. Syrian bread and
dressing included on the side.
CREATE YOUR OWN OMELETTE$14.95
Choices: bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, onion, peppers, spinach,
mushroom, broccoli, your choice of cheese.
FRIED EGG,CHEESE AND MEAT$8.95
Served on a soft roll.
BOTTLE SODA COKE PRODUCT
SIDE HOME FRÍES$5.25
KING OF CLUBS$13.95
TURKEY, BACON ON TRIPLE DECKER TOSTED WHEAT WITH MAYBE
Location

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI

Providence RI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
