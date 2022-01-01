Go
Toast

Meet the Moon

Adjacent to the marina. Stop in for a cinnamon roll and a hello to brighten your morning. Enjoy daily tacos at lunch. And don’t underestimate this neighborhood retreat at night.

FRENCH FRIES

120 LAKESIDE AVE • $$

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$17.00
buttermilk ranch & barbecue sauce
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
CHEESEBURGER$18.00
white cheddar, iceberg, tomato, onions, special sauce on a potato bun
THE IMPOSSIBLE VEGAN BURGER$17.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, vegan chipotle aioli on toasted burger bun
CRISPY PORK CARNITAS$22.00
with guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde, fresh onions, flour tortillas
ARUGULA & GRAIN SALAD$15.00
farro, barley, chickpeas, almond, pickled raisins, feta cheese, snap peas, lime vinaigrette
CHICKEN STRIPS$11.00
fries, ranch and barbecue sauce
CHOPPED COBB SALAD$15.00
romaine, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, pickled red onion, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
shredded iceberg, tomato, chipotle aioli on toasted potato bun
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

120 LAKESIDE AVE

SEATTLE WA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heavy Gift Cards

No reviews yet

Our gift cards can be used at any of our restaurant locations.

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

No reviews yet

Just a few minutes from downtown Seattle, Daniel’s Broiler – Leschi is located on the west shore of Lake Washington in a historic marina. This hidden treasure is one of the most romantic sites in the Seattle area. Built in a converted 1919 boathouse, it has some of the most spectacular views in the area and has been a Seattle landmark since 1980. A 30-foot high window in the Main Dining Room frames a panoramic view of the Cascades and Mt. Rainier.
Daniel’s Broiler features USDA Prime beef and other specialties including lamb, chicken and fresh seafood. Add waterfront dining, a Wine Spectator award winning wine list and our exceptional service and you can see why Daniel’s defines steakhouse excellence in Seattle.

Red Cow

No reviews yet

 

COMMUNION

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting COMMUNION. If you have any order changes, questions, comments, or concerns please give us a call. Be Blessed. Be Love.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston