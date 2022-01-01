Mega Fun Park
1971 W Galena BLVD
Location
Aurora IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
SYRUP
At SYRUP our goal is to provide you with an elevated breakfast and lunch experience. Throughout our menu you'll find quality ingredients like cage free eggs, Tillamook Cheddar, local Ream's meats and made from scratch syrups.
Casa Del Pollo Asado - Aurora, IL
Oberweis Dairy
Share Happiness!
Pizza Now - Aurora
Best pizza in town...like for real, no lie