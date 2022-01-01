Go
Mega Grille Restaurant

Come Hungry And Go Happy.

11028 Washington Blvd

Popular Items

Hot Burger$17.00
Swiss cheese, mixed greens, banana peppers, house hot sauce, sliced onions, pickles, sliced tomatoes, ketchup, mayonnaise and Thousand Island dressing. Comes with fries or salad and soda or water.
Chicken Tender Kabab$23.00
Chunks of marinated white-meat chicken fillet roasted over an open flame and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of Persian saffron rice or salad with house creamy lime dressing and olive oil.
Copenhagen Gyro Pizza$25.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, gyro, red onions, roasted garlic, banana peppers and house garlic dressing.
Mega Special Gyro Pizza$27.00
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, gyro, red onions, salad, house garlic dressing and house hot sauce.
Mushroom Cheese Burger$19.00
Swiss cheese, mushrooms, mixed greens, sliced onions, pickles, sliced tomatoes, ketchup, mayonnaise and Thousand Island dressing. Comes with fries or salad and soda or water.
Gyro Pizza Sandwich$21.00
Mozzarella Gyro kabab, salad, sliced tomatoes, red onions, house garlic dressing, and house hot sauce. With our freshly baked bread.
Cheeseburger$17.00
Swiss cheese, mixed greens, sliced onions, pickles, sliced tomatoes, ketchup, mayonnaise and Thousand Island dressing. Comes with fries or salad and soda or water.
French Fries$4.00
Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
Beef pepperoni, Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Original Cheese Pizza$18.00
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
Location

11028 Washington Blvd

Culver City CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
