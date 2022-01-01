Capitol Technology University

The Hunger Tamer

Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.

