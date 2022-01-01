Capitol Technology University
Come in and enjoy!
11301 Springfield Rd
Popular Items
Location
11301 Springfield Rd
Laurel MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
KINGSWAY
Always Grateful to Serve!
KINGSWAY Food Service
KINGSWAY brings you Plus Jollof! Jollof Rice bowls with great tasting and tender meat options.
The Hunger Tamer
Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.
Remingtons of Beltsville
Craft Eats + Drinks = Good Times
www.Remingtons.pro