Go
Toast

Capitol Technology University

Come in and enjoy!

11301 Springfield Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Steak & Cheese$6.99
5 Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Half & Half Lite Arnold Palmer 23.5oz$2.19
Egg Sandwich$3.49
Fries
Water Bottle$1.49
Boneless Wings 1lb$6.99
Country Chicken Sandwich$4.99
1/4Lb Cheeseburger$5.49
Nuggets 8 Ct$3.99
See full menu

Location

11301 Springfield Rd

Laurel MD

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

KINGSWAY

No reviews yet

Always Grateful to Serve!

KINGSWAY Food Service

No reviews yet

KINGSWAY brings you Plus Jollof! Jollof Rice bowls with great tasting and tender meat options.

The Hunger Tamer

No reviews yet

Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.

Remingtons of Beltsville

No reviews yet

Craft Eats + Drinks = Good Times
www.Remingtons.pro

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston