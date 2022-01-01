Go
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen

401 VALENCIA ST • $

Avg 4.8 (1678 reviews)

Popular Items

Arepa White Shredded Beef Pabellón$11.00
Arepa Yellow Shredded Beef Pabellón$11.00
Yuca Fries LG, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)$6.00
Arepa White Pulled Pork Pernil$11.00
Garlic Yuca Fries LG, Guasacaca (avocado sauce)$7.00
Tres Empanadas$7.25
Sweet Plantains with Queso Fresco$5.50
Arepa White Crispy Chicken$11.00
Arepa Trio Taster$15.00
Arepa Yellow Pulled Pork Pernil$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

401 VALENCIA ST

SAN FRANCISCO CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
