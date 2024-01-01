Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Mehfill Shawarma - Simcoe St N - 1240 Simcoe Street North
A map showing the location of Mehfill Shawarma - Simcoe St N - 1240 Simcoe Street NorthView gallery

Mehfill Shawarma - Simcoe St N - 1240 Simcoe Street North

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1240 Simcoe Street North

Oshawa, CN L1G 4X3

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1240 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa CN L1G 4X3

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Krispy's Kajun Chicken - 4997 Highway 7 E
orange starNo Reviews
4997 Highway 7 E Markhamriazmirkhan@yahoo.ca, CN L3R 1N1
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - 1019 Kingston Road
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Road UNIT A Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
No Bull Burgers - New Ownership
orange starNo Reviews
1019 Kingston Rd Toronto, CN M4E 1T3
View restaurantnext
Super Smash Burgs - 76 Main Street Markham North Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
76 Main Street Markham North Unit A Markham, CN L3P 1X5
View restaurantnext
Eggholic - Scarborough
orange starNo Reviews
3478 Lawrence Ave E Toronto, CN M1H 1A9
View restaurantnext
Jimmy the Greek Scarbough Town Centre
orange starNo Reviews
300 Borough Drive Toronto, CN M1P 4P5
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Mehfill Shawarma - Simcoe St N - 1240 Simcoe Street North

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston