Go
Toast

Mei Mei

Creative Chinese American Food, Farm-Focused, Woman-Owned.

506 Park Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemongrass Pork Dumplings$16.00
Pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, cabbage, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with maple soy sauce. (12 dumplings).
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings (hot)$8.50
4 dumplings made with creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, and scallions. Fried and served with soy aioli sauce. | Vegetarian
Congee & Me for 2 - Chicken$30.00
We're teaming up with Congee & Me this week to bring you an at home congee special!
1 quart of congee, pasture raised chicken from Lilac Hedge Farm, 2 tea eggs, roasted vegetables, and a spread of fun toppings including kimchi, crispy shallots, and crunchy stuff.
Vegan congee base.
The Double Awesome$11.00
two oozy eggs, Cabot cheddar, local greens pesto | vegetarian. (add Lilac Hedge Farm pastured bacon)
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings$16.00
Sweet potatoes, cabbage, vadouvan French curry spices. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegan
Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings$16.00
Creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter & scallions. Fully cooked, just reheat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings). Vegetarian.
Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
Cumin Lamb Dumplings$16.00
A pasture-raised lamb dumpling featuring a cumin-chili-Sichuan-peppercorn flavor profile, commonly found in Northwestern China. Comes with our chili apple sauce. (12pcs).
Lemongrass Pork Dumplings (hot)$8.50
4 dumplings with pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, and cabbage. Fried and served with our signature soy aioli.
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings (hot)$8.50
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Fried and served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

506 Park Drive

Boston MA

Sunday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

No reviews yet

We feel a deep connection with BU that dates back to the late 90s when our founder was a student.
The space is designed to be a crossroads of the campus. It offers the quick bite you need while you’re running to a class or has a “library” space where you can settle in to try to actually get some work done. .

Giggling Rice Thai Togo

No reviews yet

1009 Beacon St. Brookline MA 02446
Tel.617-232-9888

Dugout Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taberna de Haro

No reviews yet

Since 1998 Taberna de Haro has served Boston's most authentic Spanish cuisine, including an extensive menu of tapas and entrees. The wine list includes over 320 Spanish wines, including 95 sherries, carefully chosen by chef-owner-sommelier Deborah Hansen. The bar has an impressive focus on gin, with over 30 fine offerings. Warm hospitality unites all these exciting features

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston