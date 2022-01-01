Go
Mei Mei by Design

21 Dry Dock Ave

Boston, MA 02215

Popular Items

The Drydock$10.00
A fan favorite! Sage sausage, smoked mozzarella, crispy shallots, over brown rice, and spinach, with smoked maple ginger dressing on the side.
Bacon Power Breakfast Bowl$6.00
Egg & Cheese Scalzone$5.00
The Westfield$11.00
A real treat. Crunchy bacon, tangy goat cheese, pickled carrots, crispy shallots, over whole grains and spinach with peanut garlic dressing on the side.
Build Your Own Bowl!$5.00
Wanna build your own Market Bowl? Start by choosing your base (your green, your grain, your dressing, and your crunch)! Then select your additional toppings. Have fun!
The Chorizard$10.00
A heavy hitter. Spiced chorizo, queso blanco, ruby red beets, over garlicky beans, and spinach, with apple hoisin dressing on the side.
Bacon & Cheese Scalzone$7.00
The Highlander$9.00
Tangy goat cheese, pickled carrots, cranberries, roasted almonds over whole grains and hearty arugula with tangy cranberry dressing on the side.
The Hei Wa$9.00
Veggie-tastic! Organic tofu, spicy kimchi, pea greens, and crispy shallots over brown rice and hearty arugula with garlic peanut dressing on the side.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed

