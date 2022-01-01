Go
Mei Mei Dumplings

Farm-Focused. Woman-Owned.

Homebase - 506 Park Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheddar Scallion Potato Dumplings (hot)$9.00
4 dumplings made with creamy potatoes, Cabot cheddar & butter, and scallions. Served with our signature soy aioli. | Vegetarian
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings (hot)$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
Lemongrass Pork Dumplings (hot)$9.00
4 dumplings with Lucki 7 Farm (Rodman, NY) pasture-raised pork, lemongrass, ginger, and cabbage. Served with our signature soy aioli.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Homebase - 506 Park Drive

Boston MA

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
