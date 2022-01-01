Go
Meizhou Dongpo

Please call store at 949-433-5686!

15363 Culver Drive

Popular Items

Meizhou Pork Buns 眉州包子$5.00
Dan Dan Noodles 担担面$10.00
Wok-Fried String Beans 干煸四季豆$10.00
Meizhou Fried Rice (Shrimp) 眉州炒饭 （虾）$11.98
Meizhou Roast Duck (Half) 东坡烤鸭 (半只)$29.90
Extra Duck Pancakes 9PC 烤鸭加饼 (9张)$6.00
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$15.00
Meizhou Roast Duck 东坡烤鸭 (整只)$58.00
White Rice 白米饭$1.50
Bangbang Chicken 棒棒鸡$12.00
Location

15363 Culver Drive

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Pizza Press

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Kyodong Noodle - Irvine

Cha For Tea WoodBridge

CHA is committed to serving the best quality boba with a cup of tea catered to your liking. Every cup of CHA is crafted to bring a smile to your face. Come in and enjoy!

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

For over 36 years, the cuisine by our James Beard-recognized Executive Chef Geeta Bansal has been about transforming tradition and old techniques while retaining the flavor profile to make them relevant to the present times and lifestyle. Food progresses and changes, and we consistently strive to move Indian cuisine forward into the present and attempt to modernize our dishes while keeping the Ayurvedic principles intact.

