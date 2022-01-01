Go
Mekong BBQ

Southeast Asian Cuisine

1058 Maryland Ave E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sticky Rice (Lg)$6.00
Banh Mi$5.95
French baguette with choice of meat, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrots, pâté, and mayo.
Hmong Sausage (1pc)$3.95
Grilled pork sausage made with green onion and ginger. Served with pepper sauce.
BBQ Roast Pork (1 lb)$12.95
Whole roast pig seasoned with our House spice blend, sold by the lb. Served with pepper sauce.
Papaya Salad$6.95
Traditional Lao-style salad prepared with shredded papaya, tamarind, fish sauce, tomatoes, lime, peanuts, Thai eggplant, and fresh chilis.
Grilled Brisket (1 lb)$17.95
Sweet, spicy, and charred. Served with pepper sauce.
Brisket Combo$14.50
Brisket with sticky rice, a side of papaya salad, and pepper sauce.
Note: Papaya salad is prepared medium-spicy and is not customizable! Please order full-size option to customize.
Pork Belly Ribs (1 lb)$10.95
Roast pork ribs with crispy skin and tender fat. Served with pepper sauce.
Sai Krok (10pc)$6.95
Pork sausage balls filled with rice and bean thread noodles. Served with pepper sauce.
Pig Brain Pepper
Location

1058 Maryland Ave E

Saint Paul MN

Sunday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
