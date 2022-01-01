Go
Mela Kitchen

Taking it’s name from the Italian word for apple, Mela, will take a clean, fresh and rustic approach to food. Making use of the great local ingredients and products available, Mela’s menu will consist of brick oven pizzas, Italian inspired small plates and family style offerings. Our mission is to offer a thoughtful, comforting menu in a social atmosphere.

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Stone Ridge Manor Steak$24.00
Served with Salsa Verde / Truffle Yukon Potatoes
Margherita$12.00
tomato sauce / basil / mozzarella
*Vegetarian*
*Can be made Vegan - substitute Vegan Cheese + $1*
Single Chicken Skewers$17.00
(2) chicken skewers / flat bread / cucumber herb yogurt
pair with Atomic Dog Alpha Red
Fried Artichoke Heart$14.00
garlic toum / arugula
Pair with Atomic Dog Fusion
*Vegan*
*Gluten Free*
Pepperoni$15.00
pepperoni / tomato sauce / three cheese / mozzarella
Mela Wings Six$14.00
Confit Style Wings / Mela Sauce / Bleu Cheese / Celery
Smash Burger$12.00
Two 3oz Patties/American Cheese/Special Sauce/Shaved Onion/Pickle/Shredded Lettuce/Brioche Roll
**NO TEMPERATURE PREFERENCES**
Half Mela Salad$10.00
Local Greens/Apple/Pickled Onion/Shaved Parmesan/Focaccia Crouton/Apple Poppyseed Dressing
Mela Burger$16.00
6oz House Ground Wagyu/Aged Cheddar/Bacon/Tomato Jam/Shaved Onion/Cider Aioli/Brioche Roll
Apple + Bacon$15.00
apple / bacon / garlic toum / three cheese / garlic oil / apple poppyseed dressing
Location

1865 Gettysburg Village Drive

Gettysburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

