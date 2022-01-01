Go
Toast

Mélange

Melange is a new dining concept that blends American classics and traditional Ethiopian flavors using contemporary French cuisine techniques.

449 K Street Northwest

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Original Chicken$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, shredded lettuce, pickles, and smoked dukes mayo.
The National Chicken$15.00
Spicy doro wat style fried chicken, kebe aioli, turmeric slaw, and fried or hard egg.
See full menu

Location

449 K Street Northwest

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jaleo DC

No reviews yet

Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine. Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.

Poke Papa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Cuba Libre Washington DC

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston