Melba's Place
Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
37 Reviews
$$
3126 Greenmount Ave
Baltimore, MD 21218
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
3126 Greenmount Ave, Baltimore MD 21218
Nearby restaurants
Kebap Kuzine Baltimore
Come in and enjoy!
HomeSlyce
WE DO DELIVERY & CARRYOUT
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Busboys and Poets
Busboys and Poets is a community where racial and cultural connections are consciously uplifted. A place to take a deliberate pause and feed your mind, body and soul. A space for art, culture and politics to intentionally collide. We believe that by creating such a space we can inspire social change and begin to transform our community and the world.