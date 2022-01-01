Melbourne restaurants you'll love

Melbourne restaurants
Toast
  • Melbourne

Melbourne's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Juice & Smoothies
Gastropubs
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try Melbourne restaurants

Twisted Fin image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$10.99
Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
Crispy Shrimp Basket$11.99
Crispy Shrimp, fries, and island slaw.
Crispy Fish Basket$12.49
Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.
Sassy Granny's image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Sassy Granny's

921 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rise & Shine$8.00
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple with Energy Boost
Veggie Medley$9.00
Refreshing & Low Calorie Afternoon Reboot. Carrots, Orange, Butternut Squash, Mango in a vegetable Juiced Base (Ginger, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Spinach, Kale).
Chunky Monkey$8.50
Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana & Almond Milk
Island IX image

 

Island IX

2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MT SANTORINI$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
CHICKEN TENDERS$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters image

 

Apocalypse Coffee Roasters

454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne

Avg 4.9 (502 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lost City Latte$5.25
Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Honey.
Green Martian$8.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Avocado, Green Onion, Spinach, Side of Cucumber Wasabi Ranch
Yin Yang$5.25
Tiramisu and dark chocolate with a cocoa powder dusting.
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$8.00
fried cheese curds
Greek Salad$13.00
A light Mediterranean salad with Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, carrots, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and sprouts topped with feta cheese and our house three cheese Italian dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
28 North Gastropub image

 

28 North Gastropub

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BISTRO FILET$28.00
Slidced bistro filet , pearl onions , broccolini, sweet ginger soy glaze , smashed ginger fingerling potatoes
ROASTED TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE$16.00
Balsamic onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes 4 cheeses on sourdough (parm,mozz,Muenster,cheddar)
CRISPY HALF CHICKEN$23.00
Smashed cucumbers , roasted baby bok Choy, scallion ginger sauce
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2400 Dairy Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Hemingway's Tavern image

 

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Key West Bowl$14.50
Pulled mojo pork or chicken over seasoned black beans and jasmine rice with chimichurri sauce, grilled pineapple salsa and fried plantains. Substitute snapper, crab cake or shrimp for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
Linguini Carbonara$13.00
Crispy bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, cream sauce, finished with egg yolk and served with naan bread.
Papa’s Cuban Sandwich$9.00
Slow roasted mojo pork, shaved ham, classic yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickle slices on pressed authentic Cuban bread.
The Grill at 1450 image

 

The Grill at 1450

1450 Sarno Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Jam Sliders$11.95
Crispy pork belly topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, bacon & BBQ all tightly placed in between tiny buns.
Coconut Shrimp$12.95
Butterflied shrimp battered and dusted in coconut flakes. Crispy, simple & delicious served with orange chili sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese$13.95
Traditional macaroni with our creamy cheese sauce baked with cheese. Smothered with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese & green onion.
Meg O’Malley’s image

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Three Cheese Macaroni$4.99
Cavatappi, homemade cheese cheese sauce, and Dubliner cheese crust.
Chicken & Chips 🐔$13.99
Hand breaded chicken tenderloins served on a bed of O’Malley’s Chips with Meg’s slaw and Irish whiskey barbecue sauce or honey mustard.
ToGo Cup Bean Soup$1.00
Same recipe as served in Irish Parliament.
Amici's Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Amici's Family Restaurant

7720 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
FULL ORDER VEGTABLES$8.00
VITELO SALTIMBOCCA$23.00
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza image

 

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza

635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami Calabrese
Greta$9.90
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
Maria$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Tico Pico Pollo$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Bagel 13 image

 

Bagel 13

1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
The Champion$6.99
2 Eggs, stacked high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham and 2 slices of Cheese. Comes with a maple mustard dipping sauce on the side.
Ham Egg & Cheese$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Taste of India - Melbourne image

 

Taste of India - Melbourne

606 N Wickham Rd Ste C, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VEGETABLE SAMOSA$7.00
A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes,cilantro,onions and green peas.
SAAG PANEER$15.00
Pureed thick creamy spinach sauce and home made cottage cheese, cooked with cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices
PANEER BUTTER MASALA$16.00
Cubes of cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices
Crush Eleven image

 

Crush Eleven

923 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
PokeBoba image

 

PokeBoba

2270 Town Center Blvd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brazil 4 You image

 

Brazil 4 You

1220 W New Haven Ave #100, Melbourne Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Totally Tacos$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
Summer Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Restaurant banner

 

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dolmades$6.95
Stuffed grape leaves with lemon sauce. Served hot with pita bread
Chicken Platter$13.95
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
Famous Gyro Sandwich$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers - Post Road rebuilding 2

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lombardis new york pizza

6450 north wickham rd., Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers - Palm Bay rebuilding 2

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dustin's Bar B Q - Melbourne

411 N Wickham Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers - Post Road rebuilding

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Long Doggers - Palm Bay rebuilding

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
