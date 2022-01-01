Melbourne restaurants you'll love
Melbourne's top cuisines
Must-try Melbourne restaurants
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.99
Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
|Crispy Shrimp Basket
|$11.99
Crispy Shrimp, fries, and island slaw.
|Crispy Fish Basket
|$12.49
Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Sassy Granny's
921 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Rise & Shine
|$8.00
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple with Energy Boost
|Veggie Medley
|$9.00
Refreshing & Low Calorie Afternoon Reboot. Carrots, Orange, Butternut Squash, Mango in a vegetable Juiced Base (Ginger, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Spinach, Kale).
|Chunky Monkey
|$8.50
Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana & Almond Milk
Island IX
2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne
|Popular items
|MT SANTORINI
|$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
|KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"
|$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Lost City Latte
|$5.25
Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, and Honey.
|Green Martian
|$8.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Avocado, Green Onion, Spinach, Side of Cucumber Wasabi Ranch
|Yin Yang
|$5.25
Tiramisu and dark chocolate with a cocoa powder dusting.
Gator's Dockside
4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$8.00
fried cheese curds
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
A light Mediterranean salad with Kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumbers, carrots, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and sprouts topped with feta cheese and our house three cheese Italian dressing.
|Classic Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in creamy caesar dressing then topped with parmesan cheese and croutons
28 North Gastropub
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Popular items
|BISTRO FILET
|$28.00
Slidced bistro filet , pearl onions , broccolini, sweet ginger soy glaze , smashed ginger fingerling potatoes
|ROASTED TOMATO GRILLED CHEESE
|$16.00
Balsamic onions, garlic, roasted tomatoes 4 cheeses on sourdough (parm,mozz,Muenster,cheddar)
|CRISPY HALF CHICKEN
|$23.00
Smashed cucumbers , roasted baby bok Choy, scallion ginger sauce
Beef 'O' Brady's
2400 Dairy Road, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Key West Bowl
|$14.50
Pulled mojo pork or chicken over seasoned black beans and jasmine rice with chimichurri sauce, grilled pineapple salsa and fried plantains. Substitute snapper, crab cake or shrimp for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
|Linguini Carbonara
|$13.00
Crispy bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, cream sauce, finished with egg yolk and served with naan bread.
|Papa’s Cuban Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow roasted mojo pork, shaved ham, classic yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickle slices on pressed authentic Cuban bread.
The Grill at 1450
1450 Sarno Road, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Bacon Jam Sliders
|$11.95
Crispy pork belly topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon jam, bacon & BBQ all tightly placed in between tiny buns.
|Coconut Shrimp
|$12.95
Butterflied shrimp battered and dusted in coconut flakes. Crispy, simple & delicious served with orange chili sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese
|$13.95
Traditional macaroni with our creamy cheese sauce baked with cheese. Smothered with crispy buffalo chicken, bleu cheese & green onion.
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Baked Three Cheese Macaroni
|$4.99
Cavatappi, homemade cheese cheese sauce, and Dubliner cheese crust.
|Chicken & Chips 🐔
|$13.99
Hand breaded chicken tenderloins served on a bed of O’Malley’s Chips with Meg’s slaw and Irish whiskey barbecue sauce or honey mustard.
|ToGo Cup Bean Soup
|$1.00
Same recipe as served in Irish Parliament.
PIZZA
Amici's Family Restaurant
7720 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|10" CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.00
|FULL ORDER VEGTABLES
|$8.00
|VITELO SALTIMBOCCA
|$23.00
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$14.90
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Spicy Salami Calabrese
|Greta
|$9.90
Spring Mix Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Black Olives, Feta Cheese
|Maria
|$16.90
Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Di Parma, Italian Parmesan
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Totally Tacos
|$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
|Summer Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
|Tico Pico Pollo
|$11.59
A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican Lozano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Served with Chicken or Pulled Pork
Bagel 13
1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne
|Popular items
|Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie
|$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
|The Champion
|$6.99
2 Eggs, stacked high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham and 2 slices of Cheese. Comes with a maple mustard dipping sauce on the side.
|Ham Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Taste of India - Melbourne
606 N Wickham Rd Ste C, Melbourne
|Popular items
|VEGETABLE SAMOSA
|$7.00
A pastry stuffed with spiced potatoes,cilantro,onions and green peas.
|SAAG PANEER
|$15.00
Pureed thick creamy spinach sauce and home made cottage cheese, cooked with cumin, ginger, garlic and Indian spices
|PANEER BUTTER MASALA
|$16.00
Cubes of cottage cheese, bell peppers, onions cooked in a buttery tomato cream sauce with selected Indian spices
Crush Eleven
923 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Popular items
|Totally Tacos
|$11.29
Three soft flour tortillas with shredded cheddar, lettuce, cabbage and spicy ranch pinero sauce with choice of pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
|Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
|Summer Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Dolmades
|$6.95
Stuffed grape leaves with lemon sauce. Served hot with pita bread
|Chicken Platter
|$13.95
Marinated chicken breast seaved with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
|Famous Gyro Sandwich
|$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Long Doggers - Post Road rebuilding 2
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
Lombardis new york pizza
6450 north wickham rd., Melbourne
Long Doggers - Palm Bay rebuilding 2
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
Dustin's Bar B Q - Melbourne
411 N Wickham Road, Melbourne
Long Doggers - Post Road rebuilding
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
Long Doggers - Palm Bay rebuilding
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay