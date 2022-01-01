Melbourne American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Melbourne

Island IX image

 

Island IX

2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MT SANTORINI$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
CHICKEN TENDERS$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Island IX
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2400 Dairy Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Papa’s Cuban Sandwich$9.00
Slow roasted mojo pork, shaved ham, classic yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and pickle slices on pressed authentic Cuban bread.
Key West Bowl$14.50
Pulled mojo pork or chicken over seasoned black beans and jasmine rice with chimichurri sauce, grilled pineapple salsa and fried plantains. Substitute snapper, crab cake or shrimp for four bucks, lobster for eight bucks.
Linguini Carbonara$13.00
Crispy bacon, caramelized onions, Parmesan cheese, cream sauce, finished with egg yolk and served with naan bread.
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Crush Eleven image

 

Crush Eleven

923 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
More about Crush Eleven

