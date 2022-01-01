Melbourne bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Melbourne
More about Island IX
Island IX
2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne
|Popular items
|MT SANTORINI
|$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
|KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"
|$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
2400 Dairy Road, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Chicken & Chips 🐔
|$13.99
Hand breaded chicken tenderloins served on a bed of O’Malley’s Chips with Meg’s slaw and Irish whiskey barbecue sauce or honey mustard.
|Five Potato Balls
|$10.99
Hand breaded mix of mashed potatoes, corned beef, scallions, and cheddar. Served with sour cream and chive dip.
|Baked Three Cheese Macaroni
|$4.99
Cavatappi, homemade cheese cheese sauce, and Dubliner cheese crust.
More about Amici's Family Restaurant
PIZZA
Amici's Family Restaurant
7720 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|10" CHEESE PIZZA
|$11.00
|FULL ORDER VEGTABLES
|$8.00
|VITELO SALTIMBOCCA
|$23.00
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|OMG Burger
|$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)