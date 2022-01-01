Melbourne bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Melbourne

Island IX image

 

Island IX

2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MT SANTORINI$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
CHICKEN TENDERS$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Island IX
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Gator's Dockside
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2400 Dairy Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Meg O’Malley’s image

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Chips 🐔$13.99
Hand breaded chicken tenderloins served on a bed of O’Malley’s Chips with Meg’s slaw and Irish whiskey barbecue sauce or honey mustard.
Five Potato Balls$10.99
Hand breaded mix of mashed potatoes, corned beef, scallions, and cheddar. Served with sour cream and chive dip.
Baked Three Cheese Macaroni$4.99
Cavatappi, homemade cheese cheese sauce, and Dubliner cheese crust.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Amici's Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Amici's Family Restaurant

7720 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" CHEESE PIZZA$11.00
FULL ORDER VEGTABLES$8.00
VITELO SALTIMBOCCA$23.00
More about Amici's Family Restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
OMG Burger$2.49
12 oz. Angus cooked to perfection, topped with 4 slices of smoked bacon, 4 slices of American cheese, lettuce and tomato. (1790 Cal)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Crush Eleven image

 

Crush Eleven

923 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
More about Crush Eleven

