Melbourne sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Melbourne
More about Twisted Fin
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.99
Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
|Crispy Fish Basket
|$12.49
Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.
|Crispy Combo Basket
|$13.49
Crispy Cod and Shrimp, twisted fries, and island slaw.
More about Sassy Granny's
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Sassy Granny's
921 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Veggie Medley
|$9.00
Refreshing & Low Calorie Afternoon Reboot. Carrots, Orange, Butternut Squash, Mango in a vegetable Juiced Base (Ginger, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Spinach, Kale).
|Rise & Shine
|$8.00
Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple with Energy Boost
|Granny's Go Green
|$8.00
#1 Seller. Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Collard, Pineapple, Mango, Peach, Banana, Whey Protein
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Bagel 13
Bagel 13
1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
|Egg White Sammy
|$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
|The Champion
|$6.99
2 Eggs, stacked high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham and 2 slices of Cheese. Comes with a maple mustard dipping sauce on the side.