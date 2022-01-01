Melbourne seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Melbourne

Twisted Fin image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Twisted Fin

7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$10.99
Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
Crispy Fish Basket$12.49
Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.
Crispy Combo Basket$13.49
Crispy Cod and Shrimp, twisted fries, and island slaw.
More about Twisted Fin
Island IX image

 

Island IX

2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MT SANTORINI$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
CHICKEN TENDERS$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Island IX
Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
10 WINGS$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
More about Gator's Dockside

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Melbourne

Tacos

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Melbourne to explore

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Rockledge

No reviews yet

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston