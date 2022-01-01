Melbourne seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Melbourne
More about Twisted Fin
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Twisted Fin
7954 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.99
Shrimp, Chicken or Almost Chicken (plant based protein), choice of rice, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes, rojo sauce, sriracha aioli and avocado crema.
|Crispy Fish Basket
|$12.49
Crispy Cod, fries, and island slaw.
|Crispy Combo Basket
|$13.49
Crispy Cod and Shrimp, twisted fries, and island slaw.
More about Island IX
Island IX
2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne
|Popular items
|MT SANTORINI
|$16.00
Ground Lamb with House Spices and Fresh Herbs Topped with Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion. Served on a Brioche Bun.
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
|KRAKATOA "KRAK BURGER"
|$16.00
Ground Chuck and Short Rib Angus Beef Patty Topped with Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Hawaiian Slaw, Pulled Bacon, Garlic Aioli, and Sweet BBQ Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
4200 N. Wickham Rd, Melbourne
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
|10 WINGS
|$12.49
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.