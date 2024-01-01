Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado rolls in
Melbourne
/
Melbourne
/
Avocado Rolls
Melbourne restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Urban Prime Marketplace
2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$5.95
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Sesame Seed
More about Urban Prime Marketplace
Urban Prime Viera -
2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$6.99
More about Urban Prime Viera -
