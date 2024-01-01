Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Banner pic

 

Urban Prime Marketplace

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Roll$5.95
Sushi Rice, Avocado, Sesame Seed
More about Urban Prime Marketplace
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Prime Viera -

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$6.99
More about Urban Prime Viera -

Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne

Cheesecake

Chicken Teriyaki

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Gumbo

Chili Dogs

Steak Sandwiches

Shrimp Salad

Home Fries

Map

More near Melbourne to explore

Vero Beach

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

No reviews yet

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (337 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston