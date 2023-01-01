Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Avocado toast in
Melbourne
/
Melbourne
/
Avocado Toast
Melbourne restaurants that serve avocado toast
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
Avg 4.9
(502 reviews)
1/2 Avocado Toast
$5.00
Avocado Toast
$8.50
Tomato, Green Onion, Olive Oil & Sea Salt
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
Avg 4.5
(1165 reviews)
Avocado Toast
$9.00
More about Hemingway's Tavern
