Boneless wings in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14 Boneless Wings$17.49
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
7 Boneless Wings$8.99
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
More about Long Doggers
Boneless Wing Basket image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14 Boneless Wings$17.49
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
7 Boneless Wings$8.99
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
PP 50 Boneless Wings$47.99
50 lightly breaded all white chicken bites. Served with ranch, blue cheese or both!
More about Long Doggers

