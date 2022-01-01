Boneless wings in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|14 Boneless Wings
|$17.49
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
|7 Boneless Wings
|$8.99
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)