Buffalo chicken wraps in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
More about Long Doggers
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap