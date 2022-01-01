Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve cake

Sassy Granny's image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Sassy Granny's

921 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
White & Double Chocolate Mouse Cake$7.00
Chocolate lovers choice. Mini White & Double Chocolate Mouse cake
More about Sassy Granny's
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters image

 

Apocalypse Coffee Roasters

454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne

Avg 4.9 (502 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Donut, Cake$3.25
Loaf Cake slice$3.50
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Madison Crab Cake$14.00
served on two baked portabello mushroom. garlic butter, crab meat, peppers, onion, mozzarella, dijon remoulade
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.00
Served hot with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Item pic

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab & Shrimp Cake Sandwich$12.99
Blue Crab and shrimp, griddled or blackened with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and creamy remoulade on a toasted potato bun.
Sticky Toffee Cake$7.99
Brown butter cake topped with warm whiskey caramel sauce and toffee pieces.
Irish Wake Chocolate Cake$7.99
Death by chocolate! Drizzled with Irish whiskey cream and raspberry sauce with sweetened whipped cream.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Main pic

 

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Eclair Cake$6.95
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Restaurant banner

 

Lombardis new york pizza

6450 north wickham rd., Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
limoncello marscapone cake$5.95
More about Lombardis new york pizza

