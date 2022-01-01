Cake in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve cake
More about Sassy Granny's
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Sassy Granny's
921 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne
|White & Double Chocolate Mouse Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate lovers choice. Mini White & Double Chocolate Mouse cake
More about Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
454 N Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
|Donut, Cake
|$3.25
|Loaf Cake slice
|$3.50
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Madison Crab Cake
|$14.00
served on two baked portabello mushroom. garlic butter, crab meat, peppers, onion, mozzarella, dijon remoulade
More about Hemingway's Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$6.00
Served hot with caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry.
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Crab & Shrimp Cake Sandwich
|$12.99
Blue Crab and shrimp, griddled or blackened with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and creamy remoulade on a toasted potato bun.
|Sticky Toffee Cake
|$7.99
Brown butter cake topped with warm whiskey caramel sauce and toffee pieces.
|Irish Wake Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Death by chocolate! Drizzled with Irish whiskey cream and raspberry sauce with sweetened whipped cream.
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Homemade Chocolate Eclair Cake
|$6.95