Chicken tenders in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Island IX
2348 Citadel Way, #105, Melbourne
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$5.00
Fresh Cut Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders with a side of Homemade Kettle Chips
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
with fresh fruit
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|LaLa’s Chicken Fingers
|$6.29
|PP Chicken Tenders
|$21.99
15 Large all white tenders served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.49
Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
3 breaded chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce.
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Hand breaded and served with choice of Irish whiskey barbecue sauce, ranch or honey mustard.
|Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$11.99
Hand breaded, with all the fixings on a toasted potato bun.
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.49