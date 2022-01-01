Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Spinach Wrap$13.00
A flour wrap filled with baby spinach, bermuda onions, blackened chicken, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and walnuts all tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
PP Chicken Caesar Wrap$28.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, shredded parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing. Served in 3 flour or spinach wraps.
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
More about Long Doggers

Map

Map

