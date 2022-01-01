Chicken wraps in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Blackened Chicken Spinach Wrap
|$13.00
A flour wrap filled with baby spinach, bermuda onions, blackened chicken, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and walnuts all tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette.
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|PP Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$28.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, shredded parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing. Served in 3 flour or spinach wraps.
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$11.29
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.29
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap