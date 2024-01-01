Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve cobb salad

Double Tap Bar and Grill

404 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne

Cobb Salad$14.00
Baby greens and romaine, tomamato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese and avacado
More about Double Tap Bar and Grill
Long Doggers - Palm Bay

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

Cobb Salad$15.99
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with boiled egg, fresh avocado, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and sliced grilled chicken breast, served with honey lime dressing.
More about Long Doggers - Palm Bay
Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd

2870 Post Rd, Melbourne

Cobb Salad$15.99
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with boiled egg, fresh avocado, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and sliced grilled chicken breast, served with honey lime dressing.
More about Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd
Urban Prime Viera -

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed Field Greens, Marinated Green Beans, Hard Boiled Egg, Crumbled Feta, Lemon Honey Vinaigrette
More about Urban Prime Viera -

