Cobb salad in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Double Tap Bar and Grill
Double Tap Bar and Grill
404 S Harbor City Blvd, Melbourne
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Baby greens and romaine, tomamato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese and avacado
More about Long Doggers - Palm Bay
Long Doggers - Palm Bay
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with boiled egg, fresh avocado, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and sliced grilled chicken breast, served with honey lime dressing.
|Cobb Salad ()
|$15.99
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with boiled egg, fresh avocado, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and sliced grilled chicken breast, served with honey lime dressing.
More about Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd
Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Crispy romaine lettuce topped with boiled egg, fresh avocado, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and sliced grilled chicken breast, served with honey lime dressing.