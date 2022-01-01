Crab cakes in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Pizza Gallery & Grill
2250 Town Center Ave, Viera
|Madison Crab Cake
|$14.00
served on two baked portabello mushroom. garlic butter, crab meat, peppers, onion, mozzarella, dijon remoulade
More about Meg O’Malley’s
Meg O’Malley’s
812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne
|Crab & Shrimp Cake Sandwich
|$12.99
Blue Crab and shrimp, griddled or blackened with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and creamy remoulade on a toasted potato bun.
|Crab & Shrimp Cake
|$9.99
Blue crab and shrimp, griddled or blackened, served with spicy fried onions and creamy remoulade.
|Crab and Shrimp Cakes
|$18.99
Twin cakes loaded with Blue Crab and shrimp. Griddled or blackened, served with spicy fried onions and creamy remoulade.