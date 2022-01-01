Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve crab cakes

Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Madison Crab Cake$14.00
served on two baked portabello mushroom. garlic butter, crab meat, peppers, onion, mozzarella, dijon remoulade
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Item pic

 

Meg O’Malley’s

812 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab & Shrimp Cake Sandwich$12.99
Blue Crab and shrimp, griddled or blackened with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and creamy remoulade on a toasted potato bun.
Crab & Shrimp Cake$9.99
Blue crab and shrimp, griddled or blackened, served with spicy fried onions and creamy remoulade.
Crab and Shrimp Cakes$18.99
Twin cakes loaded with Blue Crab and shrimp. Griddled or blackened, served with spicy fried onions and creamy remoulade.
More about Meg O’Malley’s

