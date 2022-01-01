Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve fajitas

Pizza Gallery & Grill image

 

Pizza Gallery & Grill

2250 Town Center Ave, Viera

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frida Fajita
cornmeal crust, salsa, grilled chicken, onion, peppers, mushroom, cheddar, mozzarella, sour cream
More about Pizza Gallery & Grill
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

