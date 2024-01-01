Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Melbourne

Go
Melbourne restaurants
Toast

Melbourne restaurants that serve filet mignon

Consumer pic

 

Makotos Japenese Steakhouse

785 S Babcock Street, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$14.25
Our filet is trimmed and cooked to desired temperature, tender and juicy. All lunch entrées include: SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI: Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA
Teppanyaki Filet Mignon$23.50
After trying this succulent steak, you’ll know why we are a steakhouse that does not own steak knives. All Entrees include: TEPPANYAKI SHRIMP FLAMBE AND CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ Served with our delectable steak and shrimp sauce. SOUP An aromatic, clear broth with fresh green onions and mushrooms SALAD Makoto’s salad bowl served with our own time-honored, Makoto’s Ginger Dressing. YASAI:Your choice of zucchini and onion or sweet carrots. FRIED RICE, MUSHROOMS, CHICKEN LIVER PÂTÉ A LA JAPANESE, JAPANESE OOLONG TEA.
More about Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Prime Viera -

2435 Metfield Drive, Melbourne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$48.00
8 Oz
More about Urban Prime Viera -

Browse other tasty dishes in Melbourne

Tuna Rolls

Burritos

Pudding

Chocolate Cake

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Bruschetta

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Melbourne to explore

Vero Beach

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

No reviews yet

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston